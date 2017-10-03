Azerbaijani ambassador to Argentina presents his credentials to President of Paraguay

Azerbaijani ambassador to Argentina Rashad Aslanov presents his credentials to President of Paraguay Republic, Mr. Orasio Kartes.

Ambassador Aslanov conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President of Paraguay at the meeting held during the presentation of the credentials.

President Carter, in turn, asked to convey his greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Ambassador Aslanov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan to Mr. Carter. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Paraguay in various spheres.

President Carter wished Ambassador Aslanov success in his diplomatic career.

