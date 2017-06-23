Azerbaijani ambassador to Bulgaria gives interview to Bulgarian media - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 10, 2017 Azerbaijani ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova held a meeting with members of the Bulgarian Journalists Union.

Bulgarian media have published a number of reports devoted to our country over the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

On June 10, 2017, ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova held a meeting with members of the Bulgarian Journalists Union. During the interview the ambassador informed the participants about projects implemented by Azerbaijan, while noting the development of bilateral ties between the two countries in trade, agricultural, economic, healthcare and especially energy and transport sectors, and about the role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad in supplying goods to Europe from Far East. In this connection, the opportunities of implementing the Bulgaria-Black Sea-Georgia-Azerbaijan route were especially marked.

On June 14, 2017, ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova gave an interview to Turkish-language division of the Bulgarian National Radio as part of the exhibition on Azerbaijan’s popular crafts.

Gurbanova stressed the importance of cultural relations in the development of ties between the two countries, gave comprehensive information about Azerbaijani culture and art, efforts taken to support cultural relations and initiatives planned for establishment of contacts between the carpet masters of the two countries.

On June 16, 2017, the ambassador also spoke on the Bulgarian National Television.

During the interview Gurbanova touched upon the trade relations between the two countries and stressed the special role played by Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in restoration of such a historical monument of Bulgaria as the Trapesitsa architectural museum reserve.

In her another interview to Bulgaria’s influential ‘A-Specto’ magazine she spoke in detail about our country. The ambassador stressed the great prospects of ties between our countries and the growing strategic partnership, while noting a favorable foundation for a closer cooperation in this regard.

News.Az

News.Az