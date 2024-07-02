Azerbaijani ambassador to Congo pledges to make every effort to enhance bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani ambassador to the Republic of the Congo, Sultan Hajiyev, with residence in Nairobi has presented his credentials to this country`s President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The Congolese President asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He wished him success in his diplomatic mission.Ambassador Hajiyev extended President Aliyev's greetings and best wishes to President Nguesso and the people of the Congo. He pledged to make every effort to enhance bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo.Reflecting on his visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, President Nguesso praised the dynamic cooperation aimed at strengthening friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between their nations.Ambassador Hajiyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of COP29, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), and World Environment Day (WED) in 2026.

News.Az