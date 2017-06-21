Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy responds to Armenian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Rather than misleading the international community, Armenia should participate constructively in substantive negotiations on the document."

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbaldyan tried to show his country as a state treating scrupulously the problem of refugees, migration, national minorities in the world, faithful to the values ​​of multiculturalism, and also gave distorted information about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno- the conflict and the current negotiation process.

In response to the false Armenian minister the same publication issued a letter of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada.

In an article titled "Azerbaijan to Armenia: Stop lies on refugees" the Azerbaijani diplomat writes:

"Edward Nalbaldyan, as the minister of such a country like Armenia, which has been ignoring the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council for more than 20 years while showing aggression against Azerbaijan, keeping under occupation 20% of the internationally recognized lands of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions, turning 1 million Azerbaijanis into refugees and internally displaced persons, carrying out policy of ethnic cleansing against them, destroying the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories, and also turning into mono-ethnic state, which encourages a policy of discrimination on the state level, has no moral right to talk about the problem of refugees, ethnic minorities, multiculturalism and peace. "

Ahmadzada added that the statements, repeatedly expressed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs based on the Helsinki Final Act, and the document currently on the negotiating table imply the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied areas adjacent to the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a first step in settling the conflict:

"However, Armenia ignores these appeals and does not avoid even distorting the statements of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group calling on the parties to hold substantive negotiations to resolve the conflict."

The Azerbaijani ambassador, who noted that substantive talks cover a set of measures, including changing the "status quo", which is unacceptable, in the opinion of the co-chairs, ie, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, completed his material as follows:

"Rather than misleading the international community, Armenia should participate constructively in substantive negotiations on the document that is now on the negotiating table for achieving a settlement of the conflict and ensuring sustainable peace in the region."

News.Az

