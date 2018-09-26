Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland meets mayor of Lugano

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides agreed on the implementation of projects on cooperation in the fields of tourism and economy

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Khanim Ibrahimova met with Mayor of the Swiss City of Lugano Marco Borradori on September 25, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland told News.Az.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ibrahimova informed her interlocutor about bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and achievements in the field of economic partnership.

She hailed the contribution made to the development of bilateral relations after the July 9 visit to Baku by Head Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of the Swiss Confederation, Federal Councillor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann.

The sides expressed confidence that the launch of Baku-Geneva-Baku flights will contribute to further developing economic and tourism ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Ibrahimova stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between the cities of Azerbaijan and Switzerland, which will promote the partnership between the two countries and contribute to boosting ties between the two countries’ peoples.

The sides also noted that the two countries’ relevant bodies are ready to sign a memorandum on cooperation in the tourism sector.

The ambassador also briefed her interlocutor on Azerbaijani-based higher education institutions.

Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori, in turn, positively assessed the idea of establishing contacts between Azerbaijani and Swiss cities.

Later on, the sides agreed on the implementation of projects on cooperation in the fields of tourism and economy.

