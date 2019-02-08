Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland meets president of Thurgau canton

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Swtizerland Khanim Ibrahimova met with President of the Swiss canton of Thurgau Cornelia Komposch, according to Untersee Nachrichten news portal.

The sides discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, as well as possible economic relations between Azerbaijani companies and companies from Thurgau. They noted that Azerbaijan is Switzerland’s most important trading partner in the South Caucasus.

First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland Elman Muradov also attended the meeting.

News.Az

