Azerbaijani ambassador visits Pakistan’s CGSS

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada visited the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) in Islamabad on Wednesday and met its President Major General (retd), Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, DND news agency reports.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed and how to further expand cooperation among various institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The CGSS representatives briefed the Azerbaijan’s ambassador about various initiatives that CGSS has taken for promotion of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan that are based on mutual confidence, trust and respect.

Furthermore, it was decided that CGSS and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan will work in the field of research and Joint Seminars/Conferences will be arranged for mutual cooperation.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Azerbaijan Chingiz Garibli, Second Secretary at the Azerbaijan Embassy Samir Guliyev, the former Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting & Senior Member Board of Advisors CGSS Ashfaq Ahmad Gondal, the Member Advisory Board CGSS Brigadier (retd) Abdullah Khan, and the Executive Director CGSS Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khalid Taimur Akram (retd) were also present in the meeting.

