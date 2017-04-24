Azerbaijani among US best young chess players - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Young Azerbaijani chess player Elvin Baim has been included into TOP-100 chess players in his age category for April 2017.

According to the United States National Federation ranking, Elvin ranks 56 with 1426 points. It has to be noted that the list includes only two young chess players not from the United States.

Elvin Baim is the son of Elnur Baimov, former editor-in-chief of a number of popular news websites in Azerbaijan. The Baimovs family currently lives in the Unied States.

