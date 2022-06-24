Azerbaijan's amphibious aircraft join firefighting efforts in Turkiye (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

BE-200CS amphibious aircraft of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has joined the firefighting efforts in Turkiye, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the aircraft with ten crew members was sent to Dalaman Airport of Mugla province to assist the fraternal country in extinguishing the wildfires.

"This morning the crew started assisting in putting out fires with the use of the plane," the ministry said.

News.Az