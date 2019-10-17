Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet before the end of the year

The Foreign Ministers confirmed their intention to meet again under Co-Chair auspices before the end of the year, it was said in the joint statement of the OACE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the visit to the region, APA reports.

The Co-Chairs will travel soon to Vienna to brief the OSCE Permanent Council and the members of the Minsk Group.

News.Az


