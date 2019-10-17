Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet before the end of the year
- 18 Oct 2019 02:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142562
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-and-armenian-fms-to-meet-before-the-end-of-the-year Copied
The Foreign Ministers confirmed their intention to meet again under Co-Chair auspices before the end of the year, it was said in the joint statement of the OACE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the visit to the region, APA reports.
The Co-Chairs will travel soon to Vienna to brief the OSCE Permanent Council and the members of the Minsk Group.
News.Az