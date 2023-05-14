Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders confirm their unequivocal commitment to the Almaty Declaration in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On border issues, we reviewed progress and the next steps regarding the delimitation of the border,” said President of the European Council Charles Michel as he made press remarks on the outcomes of the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“In this context, the leaders agreed on the resumption of the bilateral meetings on border issues. The leaders confirmed their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2). The ultimate delimitation of the border will be agreed through negotiations,” Charles Michel underlined.

