Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders shared common willingness for South Caucasus at peace: EU’s Michel

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders shared a common willingness for a South Caucasus at peace. I commend their respective efforts,” said President of the European Council Charles Michel as he made press remarks on the outcomes of the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.Az reports.

He said: “Together, we reviewed all issues on our agenda. Following the recent positive talks held in the United States on the peace treaty, the momentum should be maintained to take decisive steps towards the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

News.Az