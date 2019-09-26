Azerbaijani and Belorussian FMs discussed the current cooperation relations between countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the UNGA 74th session Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry told APA.

The Ministers discussed the current cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as the perspectives of enhancing the existing relations.

The sides had an exchange over the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held in Baku on 25-26 October, preparatory works in the run-up of the Summit and the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Movement during the coming 3 years.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union.

News.Az

