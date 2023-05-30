Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Israeli Presidents hold one-on-one meeting

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports. 

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in various fields, emphasizing that President Isaac Herzog's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, they also exchanged views on issues related to the prospects for cooperation.


