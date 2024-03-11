Azerbaijani and Kazakh Entrepreneurs’ Organizations sign memorandum of understanding
11 Mar 2024
Economics
The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, News.Az reports.
The document was signed on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council.