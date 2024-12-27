Azerbaijani and Kazakh parliament speakers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, had a telephone conversation with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, News.az reports citing Azertac .

During the call, Yerlan Koshanov extended his condolences over the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.On behalf of himself and the Kazakh MPs, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament expressed sympathy to the people of Azerbaijan, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.Expressing her gratitude for the attention and condolences, Sahiba Gafarova in turn offered her condolences to Yerlan Koshanov on the demise of Kazakhs citizens in this aircraft accident, wishing patience to their families and loved ones.

