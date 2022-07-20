 Azerbaijani and Russian FMs mull expansion of the North-South transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 20, 2022, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, the Press Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

The ministers discussed the current issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda and the current regional situation. The importance of full implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia was emphasized.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on transport and transit issues in the region and especially noted the importance of expanding the potential of the North-South transport corridor passing through the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az