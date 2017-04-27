Azerbaijani and Russian military specialists discuss chemical defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military specialists of Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the chemical defense.

According to the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2017, between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a working meeting of the specialists on chemical, biological and radiological defense was held in the Military Academy of the Armed Forces.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that during the meeting, experience gained by the military structures of both states in the sphere of chemical, biological and radiological defense was discussed, and the importance of conducting scientific meetings in this field was stressed.

