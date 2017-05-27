Azerbaijani and Russian presidents expected to meet in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Russian presidents are expected to hold a several meetings this year.

The statement came from Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin, APA's Moscow bureau reports.



According to him, the heads of the two states meet quite often: "The nearest meeting can be held within the framework of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on June 8-9.The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan have already confirmed their participation in the event. The heads of state will have the opportunity to meet there. I know that Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev very highly appreciate these contacts. When the presidents agree, the state and even public structures are set up in a positive way, taking this as a signal for the further development of relations".

News.Az

