Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents congratulate personnel participating in “Fraternal Fist” exercises (VIDEO)

On the Distinguished Visitors Day held during the “Fraternal Fist” exercises, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a telephone call congratulated the military personnel of both fraternal countries participating in the exercises, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev congratulated the military personnel and noted that the “Fraternal Fist” exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, as well as emphasized that the unity is indestructible and eternal.

Emphasizing the successful conduct of the exercises, held under the idea of “One nation, two states”, Erdogan noted that our unshakable unity will continue in the future and congratulated the military personnel.

News.Az