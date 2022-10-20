Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

A ceremony to inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport has been held, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Zangilan International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

The heads of state viewed conditions created at the airport.

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurate Zangilan International Airport (VIDEO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      