Azerbaijani and Turkish Top Diplomats mulled regional issues

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone talk on March 17 , MFA told News.az.

During the talk Foreign Ministers discussed the issues of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as as well as current topics on the agenda within the framework of international organizations.

