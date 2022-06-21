Azerbaijani and Uzbek presidents attend opening of Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani and Uzbek presidents attend opening of Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Square has today been inaugurated in Tashkent.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Uzbekistan, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the opening ceremony.

The square is located in the Mirabad district of the capital, in an area populated by Azerbaijanis. The surrounding buildings have been renovated. The square has been completely reconstructed, a green area has been laid out and all conditions have been created for local residents to have a rest.

A large memorial of great leader Heydar Aliyev has been erected in the central part of the square.

Located on a street named after national leader Heydar Aliyev, the square will be one of the most popular places for recreation of local residents and visitors.

Then President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and others made speeches.

The heads of state inaugurated the memorial complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev then laid flowers at the memorial complex.

News.Az