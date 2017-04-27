Azerbaijani appointed vice-president of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The appointment was made under the relevant order of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Head of the Republican Association of Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan Abilfas Khamidov has been appointed vice-president of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora told, AzVision.az reports citing APA.

Chairman of the Council of public consent of Aktobe region Sergey Vishnyak was appointed another vice-president of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is tasked to support the implementation of the national policy of the country.

