Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets nearing AZN 97 mln

As of February 1, 2019, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled 96.919.429,86 manats, more than $210.000 USD, more than 15.000 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement February 1.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

News.Az

