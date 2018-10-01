Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of October 1, 2018, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled over 94. 005 million manats, more than $213,577, 12,736 euros and 5,000 Russian rubles, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

