Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets surpass 97M manats

As of March 1, 2019, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund totaled over 97.6 million manats, over $213.000 USD, over 15.000 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

