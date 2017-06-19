Azerbaijani armed forces to conduct large-scale exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, large-scale exercises will be conducted in order to inspect combat readiness, organization of command and control of troops and means, including their interoperability in conditions close to combat, said defense ministry, APA reports.



The exercises will involve up to 23,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 combat aircrafts of various purposes, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.



The exercises will last until June 24.

