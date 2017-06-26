Azerbaijani armed forces turn 99

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces were established on June 26, 1918 in Ganja by the decision of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.



The Army was dissolved in 1920 after the collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and re-established on 9 October, 1991 by the decision of the Supreme Soviet.



Azerbaijan is considered one of the most powerful states in the South Caucasus either for its fighting ability, or logistical capabilities.



The armed forces have three branches: the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force, and the Azerbaijani Navy.

News.Az

