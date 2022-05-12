Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have met on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, and the issues relating to the implementation of trilateral statements.

They exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the start of the delimitation process of the state border, the opening of all transport and communication lines, and the agreement on a peace treaty between the two countries.

The sides stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached to ensure peace and security in the region.

