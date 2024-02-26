Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations plan to meet in coming days: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations are expected to meet in the upcoming days, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The decision to resume the process was made following a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference. A meeting with the Armenian delegation to negotiate a peace treaty is scheduled in the coming days,” Bayramov added.

On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich.

During the meeting, they discussed negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries, the normalization of relations, and the issue of border delimitation. The foreign ministers of both countries were tasked with promptly organizing meetings on the peace agreement and the border delimitation commission.

News.Az