Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold meeting with participation of OSCE MG co-chairs

On the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, upon the initiative of the other side, held separate meetings with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Stephane Visconti of France, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) and with the Armenian Foreign Minister with the participation of the co-chairs, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Exchange of views was held to take forward the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the new realities on the ground.

The well-known position of Azerbaijan on the post-conflict situation was reiterated to the counterparts.

