Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Bratislava
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Bratislava.
The meeting held through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs lasted more than 3 hours and a half, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
The sides had a broad exchange of views.
According to the ministry, the sides discussed the current situation, as well as the ways of future peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"The ministers agreed to continue the negotiations and hold the next meeting at the beginning of the year 2020," the ministry added.
The meeting between Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian FM Z.Mnatsakanyan with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti, and Andrew Schofer and PR CiO Andrzej Kasprzyk has kicked off in Bratislava on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council 19, APA reports.
