Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan kicked off in Geneva, the spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, wrote on her Twitter page.

The meeting is held through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (United States). The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, is also present at the meeting.

The sides are discussing issues related to a peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az