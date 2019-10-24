Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Bratislava

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be held soon through the mediation of the OSCE chairperson-in-office in Bratislava, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak told Voice of America, Trend reports.

“During the meeting the parties will discuss the prospects for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Serbian minister added.

"I expect to receive the foreign ministers of the two countries soon in Bratislava," the Slovak minister said.

Lajcak said that he highly appreciates the efforts being made by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to resolve the conflict.

“During the year, we saw positive signals, dialogue between leaders and at the ministerial level,” the Slovak minister said. “At the same time, disturbing incidents were observed on the contact line, which led to human losses. However, now the situation seems to be stable.”

In an interview with Voice of America, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger emphasized that the mediators, represented by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, continue to actively participate in the negotiations.

“However, serious progress may be achieved first of all thanks to the political decision of the leaders of the two countries,” OSCE secretary general added.

"Of course, the positive attitude, the positive dynamics that we observed during the meeting in Dushanbe in September 2018 have not yet turned into real progress in the conflict settlement," Greminger said.

News.Az

