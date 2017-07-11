Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are to meet in Brussels on July 11 based on the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The meeting will take place at 19.00 local time, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

The main topic of discussion at the meeting will be the current status of the negotiation process and the serious and result-oriented conduction of talks.

News.Az

