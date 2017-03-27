Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will soon meet in Moscow to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference in Yerevan March 27, APA reported citing Interfax.

The US co-chair noted that some work is being done for the creation of appropriate conditions for the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

“The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Moscow in the near future (within a month) to organize a meeting of the two countries’ presidents,” added Hoagland.

News.Az



