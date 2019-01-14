Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Paris on January 16, 2019, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting will also be attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, according to a message from the ministry.

Reportedly, at the meeting the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will be discussed.

News.Az

