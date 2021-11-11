Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers discuss normalization of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schaefer from the USA, Brice Roquefeuil from France and Igor Khovaev from Russia, as well as met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, with the participation of the co-chairs in Paris, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meetings were also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

On November 10, Minister Bayramov paid a working visit to Paris to attend the UNESCO General Conference.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, taking into account the new realities in the region.

Minister Bayramov informed the opposite side about Azerbaijan's position on the post-conflict situation.

News.Az