Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold trilateral and separate bilateral talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts in Moscow on July 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The foreign ministers will analyse ways to de-escalate the situation around Karabakh and activate the implementation of trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022," said the statement.

"Particular attention will be paid to the preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, the search for solutions to the outstanding issues, to which Russia is ready to provide maximum support. The ministers will also discuss other key tracks of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, including unblocking of transport communications in the region, delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, public and expert contacts, and launching a dialogue of parliamentarians,” added the statement.

