Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents hold one-on meeting in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held one-on-one meeting in Geneva on Oct. 16, Armenian president’s spokesperson Vladimi

The meeting was preceded by another meeting of the presidents attended by Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers as well as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, APA reported.



"Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16, 2017 to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 13.

News.Az

News.Az