Azerbaijani, Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will hold a meeting in Moscow in September.

Some issues to be discussed in the meeting have been revealed.



The delegation led by Allahshukur Pashazade will leave for Moscow on September 7, APA reports.



The sides will mainly discuss the Nagorno Karabkh conflict.



The religious leaders will discuss how to prevent the conflict from turning into a religious confrontation and repetition of tensions in connection with the conflict and also how to contribute to the solution of the problem.



The CMO also confirmed that such a meeting will take place.



The religious leaders held meetings in this format previously as well.

