Azerbaijani, Armenian youth hold rally in Tbilisi calling for peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Armenian youth has held a rally in downtown Tbilisi calling for peace, APA's Georgian bureau reported.

Students of different universities and members of youth organizations called for peace in the region, chanting slogans in three languages, such as "Youth for the sake of the peaceful Caucasus", "Youth want peace in the Caucasus!", "For peace and the future", "Azerbaijani and Armenian youth want peace in the Caucasus", "The younger generation has chosen peace!", etc.

The protest received support from Mamuka Areshidze, an expert in Caucasian issues.

News.Az

News.Az