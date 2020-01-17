Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Armenians FMs may meet in late January

  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday that he may hold a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in late January, AzV

Speaking to reporters, Mammadyarov said that Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also expressed his support to a possible ministerial meeting.  

"If no other issues occur, the meeting is planned to be held at the end of this month," Mammadyarov added.

