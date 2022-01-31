Azerbaijani Army begins new training period

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the action plan for 2022, a new training period has begun in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The training process in the Azerbaijan Army will be held in accordance with the requirements set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, orders and decrees of the Minister of Defense, to ensure the high level of combat readiness taking into account real threats and risks on land, sea and air.

News.Az