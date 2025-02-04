Azerbaijani army begins new training period – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the 2025 training plan, the Azerbaijani Army organized events marking the commencement of a new training period.

The events began with tribute to the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Within the events, the orders and requirements of the leadership of the Defense Ministry regarding maintaining high combat readiness, the selection of new training methods and techniques, as well as other issues were emphasized to the personnel. The importance of enhancing the quality and intensity of exercises and classes in the new training period aimed at developing modern tactical approaches and sustaining a high level of combat preparedness, was also highlighted.

The servicemen conducted a solemn march in front of the grandstand.

With regard to the start of the new training period, a series of drill reviews were conducted in military units, covering material and educational bases, training camps, combat equipment and weapons, personnel supplies, the implementation of guiding and regulatory documents, and the availability and application of educational materials.

<iframe width="758" height="458" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VzpLgNRCYSU" title="Azərbaycan Ordusunda yeni tədris dövrü ilə bağlı tədbirlər keçirilib" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News.Az