Azerbaijani army completes command-staff exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov command-staff exercises in the Azerbaijan Army have been completed, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

According to the plan, the units involved in the exercise were brought to various states of combat readiness, taken to reserve and destination areas, and the control bodies were deployed and masked in the area.



During the exercise, activities essential for task completion were specified on the map, with reports detailing decisions made in accordance with tactical conditions being heard.



The tasks assigned in the command-staff exercises were effectively completed.



The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and perseverance during the exercises, which were conducted to enhance the skills of flexible decision-making by command staff, promote interaction between headquarters, and enhance their ability to accomplish combat missions in challenging conditions.

News.Az

News.Az