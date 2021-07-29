Azerbaijani army complies with ceasefire in Kalbajar: Defense Ministry
The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side is not true, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
The ministry informed that the Azerbaijan Army is complying with the ceasefire in the Kalbajar direction of the state border between the two countries.