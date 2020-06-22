Azerbaijani army conducts exercises in mountainous terrain

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, army units conducted exercises to work out tasks for planning and conducting offensive operations in mountainous terrain.

The exercise involved up to 800 servicemen, about 100 units of the armored fighting vehicle and other vehicles, about 40 artillery mounts of various calibers, 6 combat and transport helicopters, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The purpose of the exercise was to improve the combat skills of commanders in mountainous terrain, to manage units during offensive operations in the mountains, to check the physical endurance of military personnel, and to organize the interoperability of units.

The units that have been put on alert successfully completed the task of capturing reserve area, mountain passes, and dominant heights, as well as creating favorable conditions for the offensive operation of the main forces.

At the final stage of the exercise, combat firing was carried out.









News.Az