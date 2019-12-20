Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army conducts night combat firing (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Army conducts night combat firing (VIDEO)

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan's defense minister, the Army Corps conducted live-fire night exercises at the combined-arms range, the Defense Ministry reported.

The motorized rifle, artillery, armored and engineer-sapper units involved in the exercise have completed the tasks of repelling the enemy’s attack at night striking back in various directions and leading from defense to the counter-offensive operation.

