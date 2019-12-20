Azerbaijani Army conducts night combat firing (VIDEO)
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan's defense minister, the Army Corps conducted live-fire night exercises at the combined-arms range, the Defense Ministry reported.
The motorized rifle, artillery, armored and engineer-sapper units involved in the exercise have completed the tasks of repelling the enemy’s attack at night striking back in various directions and leading from defense to the counter-offensive operation.
